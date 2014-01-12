The Directorate of Health Services seized tobacco products worth Rs 20 lakh in state-wide raids conducted around educational institutions as part of efforts to protect children and minors from the harmful effects of tobacco.

Dedicated teams under the leadership of District Medical Officers scanned, raided and seized illegally stocked tobacco products within a radius of 91.4 metres of educational institutions.

The seized tobacco products included cigarettes and beedis besides banned pan masala and gutkha.

Braving stiff opposition from locals and traders’ associations, as many as 4,832 officials, including representatives of police, Excise, Local Self Government Department, Education and civil society groups participated in the raids. ENS