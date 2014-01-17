The Assistant Sessions Court (Fast Track) here on Thursday, sentenced six persons to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of `50,000 on each of them in connection with the murder of George Thomas, alias Varkeychan, Kalyasseri house, Thidanadu.

Meanwhile, the court exonerated four accused in the case. The convicts are Biju, 33, of Varianattu house, Thalappalam; Ashique Aslam, 28, of Kochuveettil house; Ajmal, 26, of Thadikkaparambil house; Rafique Jalal, 27, of Puthen Parambil; Salim Basheer, alias Sali, 27, of Valiyaparambil; and Shasabeer, 40, of Thundyil house, all hailing from Channdu. They will have to serve an additional imprisonment for a period of one year if they fail to remit the fine. If they remit the fine, the amount should be given to the widow of George Thomas. According to the prosecution case, George Thomas was murdered while he was returning home after attending a church feast on January 27, 2008, along with his friends. An altercation related to giving way for motor cycles on which the accused were travelling, was the reason behind the murder.

The accused waylaid Varckeychan’s car and attacked those inside the car at Veyilukanampara junction. Though, Varkeychan, who was seriously injured in the incident, was rushed to the Medical College Hospital and later to a private hospital in Ernakulam, his life could not be saved.

The investigation was carried out by Circle Inspector of police at Erattupetta station Joseph Saju and Thidanadu SI K V Jayakumar. Advocate Ranjith John appeared for the prosecution.