THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretariat has mourned the death of veteran communist leader P K Chandranandan who died at Alappuzha on Wednesday. In a condolence message, the secretariat said Chandranandan was one of the noble leaders of the Communist movement in the state. “Chandranandan got attracted by the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru and engaged in the activities aimed at social reforms from his adolescence before reaching the Communist movement later. Chandranandan, in his youth, became one of the leaders of the Punnapra- Vayalar agitation,’’ the statement said. CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message that Chandranandan was an inspiration to the revolutionaries.