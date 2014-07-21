PALAKKAD: The policy of the Central Government was to dismantle the ‘community banking’ concept practiced for over 45 years by selling the shares of the public sector banks, said Banking Employees Federation of India (BEFI) all India general secretary Pradeep Biswas.

Pradeep Biswas said this move will have serious consequences for the nation. He added that all persons and trade unions irrespective of party affiliations should join together and defeat the designs of the Government.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state workshop organised at Yuva Shethra in Mundur by the state panel of BEFI on Sunday.