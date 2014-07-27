KOCHI: As per the latest data published in February 2014, by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment the average daily wages in Kerala stand at `520-680 for men and `380-475 for women whereas the national average stands at `255 and `177 respectively.

In the non-agriculture segment Including porters, loaders sweeping/ cleaning workers, the daily wage rate is `603 (male) and ` 475 (female).

The national average in this category is `234 and `168 respectively.In February 2013, the wage for men was in the range of `332-449 and for the fair sex it was `272-288. In the agricultural category, Kerala is followed by Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

In non-agriculture sector, Tamil Nadu again stands at the second position followed by Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana. There is a huge gap of `150-200 in wages between Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The average wage rates are calculated on the basis of the wage rate data collected by the National Sample Survey Organisation from a fixed set of 600 sample villages spread over 20 states. Former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac told ‘Express’ that the increase in wages is not a welcome development in labour sensitive sectors like agriculture and traditional industries.

“A massive exodus of labourers will happen from the rest of India to the state. Without much delay the wages in the state will be in line with developed countries, resulting in an imbalance in the socio-economic scenario in the state,” he said. “The State is going to address a serious issue in terms of arrival of labourers only due to the attraction of wages.

“The earlier the better to prepare a master plan to tackle this issue,” said former MP Sebastian Paul. According to a study by Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation for the Kerala government, there are over 25 lakh Domestic Migrant Labourers (DML) in the state and their arrival rate is 2.35 lakh per annum.

They sent remittances of over ` 17,500 crore to their home states. The study says that most number of these workers come from West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.