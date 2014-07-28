Home States Kerala

BJP Demands to Set up AIIMS at Kalamassery

Published: 28th July 2014 07:50 AM

KAKKANAD: The BJP has demanded setting up the proposed All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Kalamassery. The BJP raised their demand at a committee meeting held at Vyttila Anugraha Hotel on Saturday.

The meeting observed that the space available at the Kalamassery HMT is suitable for setting up the AIIMS. “While considering the transport facility, the Kalamassery HMT was projected as a suitable place for the AIIMS as people can easily reach the place through air, road, water and rail transport facilities,” said Thrikkakara BJP president Baburaj Thacheth. The committee has decided to send the minutes of the meeting to the Centre to put pressure on the government for setting up the AIIMS at Kalamassery. The meeting also decided to stage a march against the encroachment of DLF at Chilavannor. They will also hold a strike in protest against the large potholes along the NH.

The meeting also criticised its failure to promote the Modi government’s ‘peoplefriendly attitude’ among the public. “To gain a reach at the grass-roots level, we have decided to add more youngsters into the party,” added Baburaj.

BJP Thirakkara constituent assembly general secretary Madhukumar, state committee member Resmi Saji, C Satheesan, Satheesh G Nair, KN Rajan, Ashok Babu, Sivasankaran, Soman Valavukadu and Shiju also attended the meeting.

