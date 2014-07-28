Home States Kerala

Living at the mercy of the sea

Munambam

MUNAMBAM: Irene can hardly sleep when the sea gets rough. During nights, the   roaring waves bang on her back doors which bear the bruises inflicted on them by the sea now and then.

Many ropes are tied on to her doors and the soil at the back of their house were wet.

“The waves can easily cross the sea wall as  it is less than  a metre,” she said.

Huge gaps can be seen on the sea wall. “Even during normal tide, the waves   reach the compound of our house. The damage it can cause during high tide is unimaginable,” she said and added that the  authorities should raise height of the sea wall. “We have demanded it several times but it always fell on deaf ears,” she says.

Irene’s husband was a saviour for many. He was called ‘Rakshakan Pranchy’ as he used to plunge into the deep water whenever there was a sea rage.

But, now we are left at the mercy of the sea,” laments Irene.

Chavara, another resident, says that even with such visible risk, the sea walls were broke open at many places to make it more alluring to the tourists. “It will cause severe damage. We need protection from ravaging sea,” he said.

