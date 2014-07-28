SABARIMALA: Niraputhari festival, marking the beginning of harvest season, will be celebrated at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here on August 1. Temple melsanthi will open the Sreekovil of the temple at 5.30 pm on July 31 in the presence of the thantri.

As per custom, no ritual will be conducted at the sreekovil in the evening.

To mark the festival, the procession led by the melsanthi carrying bunches of paddy spikes will be taken out from the lower thirumuttom at 5 am on August 1.

The procession will reach the Sreekovil after circumambulating the temple. The thantri, after conducting poojas on the paddy spikes, will distribute them to the devotees who offer prayers at Sopanam. Sahasrakalasam and Kalabhabhishekam are the special rituals to be held on the occasion of Niraputhari festival.

As part of the Sahasrakalasam to be held on August 1, Sahasrakalasa pooja will be held under the leadership of the thantri at 7 pm on July 31.

The ritual will conclude with kalasabhishekam on the idol during Uchcha pooja. In connetion with Kalabhabhishekam, the thantri will conduct poojas on the Brahmakalasam at the Mandapam of the temple at 10.30.The ritual will conclude with Kalabhabhishekam on the idol of the Lord after the

procession carrying the Brahamakalasam circumambulating the Sreekovil.

Udayasthamana pooja, Pushpabhishekam and Padi pooja will be the other rituals to be held at the temple on the Niraputhari day.

The shrine will be closed on August 1 after Athazha pooja and Hariavarasanam.

The temple will reopen on August 16 evening for five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam New Year Chingam.