KOCHI: The State Government’s initiative ‘Nirbhaya Keralam Surakshitha Keralam’ will be implemented as a pilot project in the city within one month said Minister for Home and Vigilance Ramesh Chennithala.

Addressing a press conference here, he also said that the project would be implemented soon in other districts as well. He said that the state would soon be a state which is completely safe for women. There would be ‘Nirbhaya transportation systems’ and areas including Infopark will be declared as ‘Nirbhaya zones’.

The District Collector and Commissioner will be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the project. He added that the Vanitha police stations in the state will be run fully by female police officers.

A committee has been set up to select volunteers for the project. The committee members include the Collector, Commissioner and ADGP Sreelekha. The Minister informed that the applications for selecting volunteers would be accepted from today from women between the age group of 22 and 50 and a portal will soon come into place for the project. Volunteers will be trained and provided with latest equipment for the smooth running of the project. The Minister assured that by 2015, the state police force would have 10% women officers and for the purpose of the project, 60 women sub-inspectors and 500 female police officers would be soon appointed.

Minister Ramesh Chennithala has strongly condemned the brining in of children to orphanages here from other states. “Those interested in running orphanages are advised to go to the respective states for starting it. The children should not be brought to the state and tortured. This is wrong and stringent measures will be put in place to deal with it” the minister said.

Camps of migrants in the state will be closely watched and their conditions will be studied. Child labour, child abuse, harassment at workplace will be dealt with seriously. The Minister also said that there would be a special meeting held to discuss about the autos in the city and the drivers who misbehave. Steps will be taken to tackle the security concerns arising out of the maoist threats.

District Collector M G Rajamanickam, Deputy Mayor B Bhadra, IG J Ajithkumar, Police Commissioner James, DCP Nishanthini also attended.