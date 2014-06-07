THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With barely a week left for the online single- window admission process of the Plus-I courses to end, the applicants are a confused lot as the the Higher Secondary prospectus is yet to reach them.

According to sources, the State Government gave orders to the Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing and Training (C-apt) to print the prospectus of Higher Secondary only after beginning the online admission process on May 26.

The delay on the part of the government, sources say, was an attempt to include details of the additional Plus-II batches and new Plus-II schools that it hoped to sanction this year. But the government finally decided to give nod only to a limited number of additional Plus-II batches owing to difference of opinion within UDF.