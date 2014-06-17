KASARGOD: The krishi farms formed to boost the agricultural sector in the state are incurring crores of rupees losses to the state exchequer.

The data collected by Express reveal that the running cost of these krishi farms across the state have caused losses to the tune of over ` 60 crores for the past five years alone and the figure will even go higher if losses beyond these five years are taken into account. In all these years, the amount spent for research, farming, agricultural equipment and other allied works associated with farming is over double or treble the amount of income these krishi farms contributed to the exchequer. The failure in using farms for cultivation, insufficient infrastructure in farm buildings, lack of enough employees, the apathy of officials in implementing various agricultural projects effectively are the reasons for this situation, as pointed out by the farmers.

The krishi farms across the state are lying in a state of neglect, thanks to the apathy of the officials.

This is a major setback to the agricultural sector and ironically, the government is turning a blind eye to the issue. Though several requests were sent to the Agricultural Department, no measures have been taken so far to uplift the sector.

It was in 1905 that the first Krishi farm was formed at Taliparamba in Kannur and at present as many as 64 krishi farms are functioning across the state. As many as 51 krishi farms come under District Panchayats and the remaining are considered as special farms under the Agricultural Department. This is a major setback to the farmers as well.

“It is through the krishi farms that the farmers in Kerala are supposed to get various sophisticated cultivation methods, hybrid seeds etc. But for the past couple of years, researches have not been taking place in krishi farms and farmers in Kerala were not getting hybrid seeds,” said Koya Yousuf, president of the Farmers Association.

He also said that it is due to the inefficient functioning of krishi farms that the agricultural sector in Kerala still lagging behind other states.

“We are forced to buy everything associated with cultivation from other states, from the seeds to the agricultural products. Despite sending several requests to the government, no measures were taken so far,” added Koya Yousuf.

Of the 67 permanent posts at the Kozhikode Krishi farm, as many as 37 are lying vacant and the situation is the same in other districts as well as there are 38, 43 and 21 vacancies, respectively, at the krishi farms in Eranakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. For the past couple of years, Krishi farms have been spending huge amount of money for various projects but most of the projects have gone useless for want of proper planning by the officials.

The lift irrigation project implemented in the year 2012 by spending `2.75 lakh at Adoor, Pampa irrigation project, Cherupuzha-Chirakkal irrigation project etc are not functional now. The equipment which were purchased for sowing and reaping have also become non-functional and are gathering rust. When contacted, Agricultural Officer Muhammad K M said, “The functioning of krishi farms across the state is in a shambles and measures will be implemented soon for uplifting them. Higher production cost is one of the key reasons for the krishi farms remaining debt-ridden. There is a huge mismatch between the income and expenditure.”