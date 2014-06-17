KAKKANAD: With the district administration all set to introduce the Foodgrain Movement Public Distribution System in the district, the public can now avoid standing in long queues in front of ration shops to buy commodities.

The innovative service, being implemented on an experimental basis, will allow consumers to check the price chart and details of stock of commodities on their mobile numbers registered with the ration shops. Consumers will get a new message every time when a commodity arrives at the ration shop.

“We will implement the service on an experimental basis in the Muvattupuzha taluk, and will extend it to the other ration shops in the district,” said District Collector M G Rajamanickam. He was speaking at the Food Advisory Committee meeting held at the Collectorate chamber here on Friday.

“This is the first time the district administration is implementing such a project. It may have some drawbacks as well, which will be rectified after the trial,” the Collector said.The Collector further noted that there were complaints that the additional ration distributed to fishermen during the trawling period was resold by some of them in the black market. “We have formed a squad to nab them,” he added.

The Collector instructed the district supply officer to identify the persons who are enjoying the benefits of the BPL Card by acquiring them illegally.

The meeting also recommended that the quantity of kerosene for BPL Card holders be raised from half a litre to one litre.