THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Norka Department will bear the expenses of the return of Keralites stranded in Iraq after being caught in the conflict between rebels and security forces there.

The department said that 44 nurses stranded at a hospital in Tikrit are safe. The nurses were unable to travel to the airport 140 km away because of continuous shelling in the region.

Norka has also started a 24-hour help desk. The numbers are -00914712333339, 18004253939.