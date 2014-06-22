THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Human Rights Commission DIG S Sreejith has submitted an interim report on the recent incident in which hundreds of children were brought from other states to orphanages in Kerala.

According to sources, the interim report of Sreejith, who heads the Commission’s investigation wing, does not specify whether the incident was a case of human trafficking. “Since the CB is probing the incident, no special inquiry was conducted on that front. The details of the funds flowing into orphanages are also not available. Further investigation has to be carried out in order to get a clear picture on such facts,’’ said the report. The report stated that complete information about children residing in orphanages was not available with the government.

The report elaborates on the steps that need to be taken to regulate the activities of orphanages.