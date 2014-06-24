THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary Prakash Karat has called for a thorough review of the party’s political and electoral strategies in future. Karat, while replying to discussions at the valedictory of the two-day state meeting of the CPM here on Monday,expressed deep concern over the growth of BJP in CPM strongholds like West Bengal and Kerala.

In Kerala, though the LDF could manage to improve its tally from four to eight, it was not a good sign that the BJP could attract large number of Left votes. They could even come second in Thiruvananthapuram, Karat said.

In the case of West Bengal, the polls were held in a communally polarised atmosphere giving BJP enough space to make inroads into CPM strongholds. It could come ahead of the CPM in over a dozen strong seats beside winning two seats.

In many constituencies, the BJP was the main opponent and the CPM and the Left failed to check the triumphant run of Mamta Banerjee. Only in Tripura that the party could manage a comfortable win and 64 per cent vote share, the CPM general secretary said.

It was catastrophe in other states where the party could not form a viable platform against the BJP or the Congress.

In many states, other parties showed little interest in taking CPM along with them which points to a bleak future, Karat said.

In the light of the party’s review strategy to rebuild the platform at national level, discussions will be held in the party congress. The local conferences to be held ahead of the party congress will start from September, he said.

Re-induction

CPM district committees in Ernakulam and Palakkad were allowed to re-induct Gopi Kottamurikal and M R Murali respectively. The fraction to which they will be inducted will be decided at the district-level.

The Kannur district committee has been allowed to decide on the role to be given to former Namo Vichar Manch activists.

The decline of the party in the state should be subjected to a thorough review, Karat said.

The state committee meeting witnessed some members coming down heavily on the party leadership. A programme by party channel MD John Brittas, which showed Mata Amritanandamayi in bad light, had affected the party’s prospects in at least four constituencies, including Alappuzha and Mavelikkara.

The party general secretary also asked the state committee members to prepare for panchayat polls. Forty-six members spoke at the meeting.