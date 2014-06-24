THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nelliampathy land issue refused to die down in the Assembly on Monday as it cropped up during discussions on the Demand for Grants of the Forest Department. The House also witnessed the government saving its skin on the problems gripping the state’s power front.

Former minister K B Ganesh Kumar, questioning the suspected motives of Forest officials in granting NOC to an estate in Nelliampathy held by a prominent private group, gave a stick to the Opposition to beat the government, but Forest-Transport Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan wriggled out by declaring that it would be included in the purview of an ongoing high-level official probe on lease holdings. The Aranmula airport issue also found mention in the discussions, with an opinion coming up that the controversies triggered to stall the project was aimed against the interests of the local people, even when a comfortable mandate was handed out in the LS polls in Pathanamthitta segment. Attendance of CPM politburo member M A Baby during voting time was notable.

Power Minister Aryadan Mohammed played his ball well in the discussions on Demand for Grants of his department to establish that despite heavy shortage in monsoon rains and unabated consumption levels, unlike the former government which opted for a half-an-hour power cut for a whole year during 2008-’09, what is being currently implemented to tide over the situation is a plan for purchase of power at comparatively lower cost from various available pools.

The Power Minister’s announcement that the current spell of loadshedding would be withdrawn on Friday as well as an announcement that an instant compensation of `5 lakh each would be granted to KSEB workers losing their lives in mishaps while on duty also gave an upper hand to the government.

The interruptions of his predecessor A K Balan (CPM) to assert that the current loadshedding was the result of poor planning and mismanagement was shot down by Aryadan. The Minister pointed out that KSEB had spent `7,624 crore in the past three years for purchase of power from outside at a cost of `6.17/unit and amounting to 101.31 per cent of its total revenue. ‘’It is to meet the heavy demand and not to plunge the state into darkness,’’ he claimed.

Aryadan said that during the whole of LDF Government’s tenure, the purchase price was higher at `7.73/unit and the total amount spent was `3,832 crore amounting to 71.8 per cent of the total revenue.

K Sivadasan Nair (Cong) said that the Aranmula agitation was raised through unwanted controversies and non-existent eco issues. ‘’No issues were there when hillocks were being razed down for the Kannur airport. Nothing was there when vast stretches of fields comprising 1253 hectares were filled up for the Nedumbassery airport, for which, three temples and four churches were demolished,’’ he pointed out.

P C Vishnunath (Cong) asked Sivadasan Nair whether he was aware that the Aranmula stir was based on a ‘Sangh Parivar agenda’ and had enabled the BJP candidate to garner 1.38 lakh votes in the LS polls. The latter observed that it is clear from the people’s mandate that despite the ill-motivated campaign, the people stood by the UDF candidate and gave a majority of 11,500 votes in Aranmula and 13,000 and 9,000 votes in adjacent Tiruvalla and Ranni Assembly segments respectively in the LS polls. All the 18 clearances were issued by the former government and now the blame is heaped on the UDF Government, he charged.

Ganesh Kumar’s salvo against the Forest Department was in addition to the innuendos made by T N Pratapan (Cong) earlier, who had demanded that the government should take over all lease land wherever the clauses in the agreement are violated or if the tenure is over. Pratapan asked for an examination of the land sketch submitted along with the appeal on the controversial Karuna Estate in Nelliampathy and charged that it was evident that Forest officials themselves were protecting the interests of the estate holders. Ganesh said that there is every reason to suspect the eagerness of a local DFO to issue an NOC for the rich estate owners, when he is not willing to give the same for those living in five to 10 cents of forest land near Olavakkode railway station under his same jurisdiction.