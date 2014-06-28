THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Hepatitis A patient and an H1N1 patient died in the state on Friday and 12 more cases of dengue were confirmed across the state.

The Hepatitis A patient who died was from Thalakkad, Malappuram and the H1N1 death was reported from here. According to official figures, 12 confirmed dengue cases were reported and Pathanamthitta has the highest number of dengue cases, five.

Malappuram recorded three dengue cases, two from Thiruvananthapuram and one case each was reported from Alappuzha and Kasaragod.

Of the 10 Leptospirosis cases, four were reported from Wayanad, two each from Ernakulam and Thrissur and one each from here and Pathanamthitta.

When six cases of Hepatitis A were reported, seven cases of Hepatitis B were reported from across the state. Malappuram has the highest case of Hepatitis A cases,three.

When two Hepatitis A cases were reported from Kannur, one case of Hepatitis A was reported from Wayanad.

Two cases each of Hepatitis B were reported from Kollam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and one from Idukki. H1N1 cases were also reported from here, Kollam and Thrissur. As many as 18,055 viral fever cases were reported from the state.