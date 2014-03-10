The Kerala Congress (M) should quit from power if the party could not meet the issues of farmers in the state, said party leader and Chief whip P C George here on Sunday. He was inaugurating a cultural meet at the district conference of the Kerala Congress (Jacob) party at the Muvattupuzha Municipal town hall.

The Chief Whip has come down heavily on the UDF leadership over promising seats for RSP for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

George said that the Kerala Congress (M), which has nine MLAs in the state assembly, has been totally ignored, but the newcomer, RSP, was given two sitting seats.

KC(J) chairman Johnny Nellore presided over the function. Minister and leader of the KC(J) Anoop Jacob offered felicitations.

Kochi Metro principal advisor E Sreedharan, senior advocate Ram Kumar, businessman Ismail Rawther and physician P V Gangadharan were among those who were honoured on the occasion.

District panchayat president Eldhose Kunnappilly, KC(J) vice-chairperson Daisy Jacob, Francis George, former MP, and others also spoke at the function.