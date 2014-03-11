Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and KPCC president V M Sudheeran on Monday held discussions with leaders of the Latin Catholic Church, who have been accusing the government of ignoring the community’s demands.

The Chief Minister promised to pressurise the Centre with regards to the CRZ issue soon after the elections, Shaji George, spokesperson, Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council, said.

They agreed to include various demands such as the call for a separate Fisheries Ministry at the Centre and special package for fishermen families in the election manifesto of the party. ‘’We will wait for the manifesto to be released,’’ Shaji said.

The Church had made it clear its demands at a ‘Latheen Catholica Maha Sangamom’ organised here recently, saying it would have an ‘issue-based’ approach in every constituency. At the meeting, Sudheeran had announced that the Chief Minister would convene a meeting to discuss the problems faced by the Latin Catholic community.