The LDF state committee which met here on Monday opined that RSP decision to sever ties with the LDF and join the UDF camp was based on an understanding reached between the RSP leadership and the Congress party.

Addressing a news conference, LDF convener Vaikom Viswan said that a few months back there were reports that two LDF MLAs would join the UDF.

He said the CPM had not shown any disrespect to the RSP.

“The RSP claim that Kollam was its constituency is not true. In fact, for the last 15 years, the CPM candidate had been contesting from Kollam seat,” Viswan said.

Stressing that the CPM had always been taking care of the RSP, Viswan said while the very existence of the RSP was questioned, it was the LDF which took care of it and helped them win the elections.

Referring to N K Premachandran’s defeat last time in Chavara, Viswan said everybody knew what actually led to his defeat. Viswan also said that the CPM and the LDF had fielded Premachandran twice from the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency and later sent him to the Rajya Sabha. Answering to the queries of mediapersons on how the LDF could claim that it had done justice to the RSP by inviting them to a discussion after sharing seats between the CPI and the CPM, Viswan said it was the media which created such an impression. The LDF would finalise the candidates by Wednesday. CPM would finalise the candidates only by Friday evening. Making clear the LDF’s stand, it has also issued a release.

No Room for Forward Bloc, INL

Vaikom Viswan said the LDF had made it clear to the Forward Bloc, INL and National Secular Conference that they could not be included in the LDF. The next LDF meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Meets from Friday

The Lok Sabha constituency-level conventions would be held from March 14 to 17 in all the 20 constituencies. Meets at the Assembly, local and booth-levels will be completed before March 24.