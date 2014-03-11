With political fireworks aplenty in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, there is much interest in finding which path Kerala’s electorate will take this time.

Considering the history of never promoting lethargic or controversial MPs at the hustings, coupled with a variety of issues, from livelihood to development and environment, set to dominate the poll campaign, the state may continue its record of rating merit and national interests above all else when it comes to electing its representatives. Buoyed by the prize catch coming the UDF’s way in the form of the RSP and its nominee N K Premachandran for the Kollam seat, the Congress is also toying with the idea of presenting some new faces to the people, including more woman candidates, by replacing sitting MPs. The party received a jolt at the outset when former DCC president Peelipose Thomas was courted by the LDF and announced his candidature from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat. However, the very next day, fortunes changed once again when the disgruntled RSP parted ways with the LDF and headed for the UDF camp.

A Big Solace

In stark contrast to the national political scene, the state is likely to remain a big solace for the Congress and UDF. At least 12-14 seats may be retained by the UDF combine this time, against 16 in its kitty, experts feel. To some extent, the Congress has found a fresh lease of life organisationally, after V M Sudheeran took over as KPCC president recently. This will have a positive bearing in the LS polls, though there are fears that group clashes at the grassroots level may play spoilsport. The unrest over the Kasturirangan panel recommendations is all set to die down with the fresh notification, which could prove to be advantageous to UDF at its strongholds.

Divide in Support Base

Despite the notion that the Kasturirangan report is a cause of worry for the UDF, it has not given any political edge to the LDF in real terms, since the nascent High Range Samrakshana Samithi, spearheaded by the Catholic Church, is ploughing a course of its own and calling the shots, while all conventional political parties are viewed as traitors by the settler farmers. Yet, experts feel that any division in the UDF support base will end up LDF’s gain, especially in Idukki, with the local Catholic Church leaders dropping hints on that score.

Like the eco report, the Aranmula Airport issue has also snowballed to a level wherein the UDF Government is being accused of going out of the way to help the private promoters. Here too, a communal touch is attached, but in the opposite manner.

The RSP Factor

Cashing in on the RSP volte-face and fielding N K Premachandran in Kollam LS seat gives an edge above LDF. RMP’s campaign against the CPM will translating into gains in Malabar region.

Coordination Troubles

Despite new found camaraderie in Sudheeran era in the Congress, lack of grassroots level co-ordination, dissatisfaction of group loyalists is worrying the Congress.