Sheila Dikshit was sworn in as the Kerala Governor on Tuesday. Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Manjula Chellur administered the Oath of Office to the former Delhi Chief Minister at a brief function at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Ministers of State Shashi Tharoor, K C Venugopal and Kodikkunnil Suresh and members of the Kerala Cabinet were present on the occasion. However, Opposition members stayed away from the function.

Dikshit’s appointment as Kerala Governor had made big headlines as it had come on the heels of her defeat to Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal in the last Delhi Assembly Elections.