K K Rema, the leader of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) and the widow of the slain RMP leader T P Chandrasekhran, has said that she would not be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.

She was speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after inaugurating declaration meeting of the Left United Front formed by consolidating RMP, Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) and Marxist Communist Party of India - United (MCPI(U)) here. Brushing aside the rumours that she would be contesting from Vadakara, Rema said the list of RMP candidates would be declared in two days.

Rema, while lauding the efforts taken by Union Minister Mullapally Ramachandran to bring to book the conspirators of TP murder, ruled out any poll alliances with the UDF.

“Mullappally stood with the common demand of the people of the state to find the culprits of the murder. But it has no political affiliation. The election should be considered as purely political one,” Rema said. Rema said the newly-formed LUF will be a platform of the left-minded people. “The Communist movements in the state had lost its values. So we have formed the new front,” she said in her inaugural speech.