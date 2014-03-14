The Congress High Command has finally cleared all the nominees put forward by the KPCC sub-committee, including four new faces.

After high drama and consultations at many levels, K P Dhanapalan, the sitting MP from Chalakkudy had to swap his seat with P C Chacko, after the latter refused to contest again from Thrissur.

The new faces in the Congress list are Dean Kuriakose (Idukki), Bindu Krishna (Attingal), K A Sheeba (Alathur) and T Siddique (Kasargod). Sitting MPs in the list include Shashi Tharoor (T’Puram), Anto Antony (Pathanamthitta), Kodikunnil Suresh (Mavelikkara), K C Venugopal (Alappuzha), K V Thomas (Ernakulam), M K Raghavan (Kozhikode), M I Shanavaz (Wayanad), Mullapally Ramachandran (Vadakara) and K Sudhakaran (Kannur) besides Chacko and Dhanapalan.

P T Thomas (Idukki) and N Peetambara Kurup (Kollam) are the sitting MPs who were denied seats. Chacko was listed for Chalakkudy, as desired by him after Dhanapalan, summoned to New Delhi for talks, was cajoled by leaders including Mukul Wasnik, A K Antony, V M Sudheeran and Oommen Chandy.

“They convinced me that it will be better to contest from Thrissur in the interests of the party. I’m confident that I can win from Thrissur,” Dhanapalan said. The semblance of unity that reflected in the list of probable candidates went well with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The decision to include two youngsters (Dean Kurialose and T Siddique) and two women (Bindu Krishna and K A Sheeba), on the list, to overcome opposition from the Congress vice-president, also paid off.

