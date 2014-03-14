Members of a film crew, including 10 persons from the state, have been trapped for the last two days in Jhala village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand due to heavy snowfall in the region.

The film crew members of ‘Oral Pokkam’ (One Man High), who have been in the region for the past 10 days, have been stranded in the village with only minimum facilities. Meanwhile, efforts are on to rescue the stranded crew. The Army has located the crew members and confirmed that they are safe.

It was after the intervention of the Kerala Government that the Central and Uttarakhand Governments took the initiative. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala contacted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who assured all help in immediately evacuating the crew.

The Chief Minister’s Office has also contacted Defence Minister A K Antony’s office and sought immediate assistance for the trapped film crew.

Cameraman Indrajith, art director Murugan, sound engineers Sandeep and Jiji, production managers Anil Kumar and Sudheesh, camera assistant Appu Rakesh and artist Shari are among the 12 crew members who are trapped in the snow-clad village in the region which has been experiencing unprecedented snowfall in the past few days.

“Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and actor Prakash Bare were also with us. However, they left by foot for nearby Harshi in search of help. But they have informed us that they were held up around 5 km from where we are. After that, we have lost contact with them,’’ Murugan told ‘Express’ over phone.

The only mode of communication with the outside world for the stranded crew members is through mobile phone and only BSNL network is available and functioning presently. All the other networks are not available in this place now, he said.

Stating that the Army post on the way was of limited help to them, Murugan said: “We contacted the Army post on the way but they were helpless. They did not have any wireless set for communication but only had mobile phones by which they could not contact others. They just provided us with shovels to clear the snow and make way to Harshi.”

He also said that a majority of the villagers had left once the snowfall started. “There are hardly any shops and as such food is a big issue. We are now staying in tents and also in two or three houses in the village. The village does not have power now and no communication is now possible,’’ he said.

The villagers had said that they had not experienced such a snowfall in the last so many years. There was also a possibility of more snowfall in the coming days, he said.