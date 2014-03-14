The efforts of a school in the preservation of tree cover are being honoured with the Vanamitra Award. Government Upper Primary School, Thrikkuttissery, has bagged the award in the district for its contribution to the protection of environment through the ‘Ente Maram’ project, for the year 2011-12. The award, carrying a purse of `25,000 and a citation, will be handed over to the school authorities by MLA Purushan Kadalundi, at a function to be held on(Friday at 10 am on the school premises.

The main objective of the ‘Ente Maram’ project is to increase the tree cover outside the forest area and to inculcate love for trees and environment among the younger generation. The project is a joint initiative of the Forest Department and the Education Department.

The aim is to plant trees with the involvement and participation of schoolchildren. Under this novel scheme, students from class five to nine from all over the state had participated in planting of trees in their own household compounds and in places available to them nearby. The growth of the saplings and their preservation were monitored by the authorities and the best schools were selected on the basis of that. Individuals, farmers, voluntary organisations and educational institutions are eligible for the award. The school had earlier won the Centre’s Paryavaran Mitra Puraskar for 2011-12 and the State Energy Conservation Award for 2012-13. The progress of the school under various events like ‘Smruthivanam,’ ‘Kaavu Vanavalkkaranam,’ ‘Biodiversity Register’ and ‘Vidyalaya Muttathoru Oushadappura’ was reviewed under the scheme. More than 1,200 saplings were planted in Thuruthumala in Kottur grama panchayat.

“Since the school has a limited area of 65 cents, most of our activities were done with the cooperation of the grama panchayat and in public places like roadsides and vacant plots. Saplings were planted in an area of around 50 cents of land adjacent to the Nagavanam Kaavu by the students of our school,” said teacher K V C Gopi, who coordinates the project in the school.

The school had started an agricultural nursery in 2007. Forest Conservation Officer Pradeep Kumar will be the chief guest at the honouring ceremony to be held at the school.