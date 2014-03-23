As the president of the Association of Malayalam Movies Artists (AMMA) for over a decade, Innocent is a popular face among the film fraternity.

Innocent’s candidature has definitely added a star quotient to the Lok Sabha elections and the ace comedian who is contesting on an LDF ticket from Chalakudy has found some strong supporters in the film industry.

Mukesh, one of his on-screen allies, said. “Nobody understands people the way an artist does. As an actor I consider it a matter of pride that someone among us is contesting the election. If we had to battle poverty and unemployment in the past with all our might, now the biggest issue we face is corruption. I think artists will be the last ones to get corrupted by power. I want all the people in his constituency to vote for him,” Mukesh said.

KPAC Lalitha, who has shared the screen with Innocent in a spate of films, said she was happy about his candidature.

“I first met him as the producer of Ormakkayi directed by my late husband Bharathan. As the AMMA president, his performance has been excellent and that is the sole reason for him getting re-elected every time,” she said.

According to actor Jayasurya, a political background is not necessary if the candidate is competent. “More than who comes to power, what matters is how that person handles his responsibilities. As AMMA president, Innocent has taken care of all its members and their problems for long. So, I think he can easily connect with the commoners and I consider him a perfect choice for this new role.” he said.