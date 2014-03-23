RSS Prant Pracharak P R Sasidharan said the RSS cadre would go to each house and distribute pamphlets on “national issues” and highlight the importance of using the franchise judiciously.

“We want all voters to cast their votes irrespective of their choice of candidates as it is a citizen’s right,” he added.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Sangh organisations are working to ensure the victory of BJP candidate O Rajagopal. “The BJP has always faced the charge of trading votes. Taking our organisational weakness to their advantage, our opponents propagate that we freeze or sell our votes. To avoid such an embarrassment this time, the RSS is ensuring that its cadres are there to distribute poll-related pamphlets and other materials in each house,” a district-level RSS functionary said on condition of anonymity.

The RSS has also taken charge of the BJP’s election campaign in Kannur, where the crisis in the saffron party had worried the organisation for months. The crisis had resulted in O K Vasu and A Ashokan leaving the BJP and joining the CPM.