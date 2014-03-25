The decision of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) that informed the Green Tribunal that its November 13 office memorandum based on Kasturirangan report would stay, has put the Congress-led UDF on the backfoot.

The Congress leadership in the state, particularly Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, had repeatedly claimed that the November 13 order was invalid and only the draft notification on the Kasturirangan report would stay.

With the Kasturirangan issue already becoming a poll plank and the fate of candidates, particularly in the high-range district of Idukki, hinges on their stand on the K-report, the observation of the Green Tribunal will have political ramifications in the polls.

The Tribunal chaired by Justice Swatanter Kumar had also asked the Central Government why the draft notification was issued only for Kerala, while there were six other states through which the Western Ghats passed. The tribunal had asked the Centre to submit its reply before the next hearing which is slated for March 30 and it would be crucial as it would come in the thick of the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

As the CPM-led LDF is supporting High Range Samrakshana Samithi’s Joyce George as Independent candidate from Idukki, it is unlikely to miss any chance to put the blame on the UDF for ‘misleading’ the farmers in the state.

However, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who is unfazed by the criticism, reiterated that the November 13 order would not apply to Kerala’s Ecologically Sensitive Areas.

“About 3115 sq km area comprising human habitats, agricultural land and plantations has been excluded from Ecologically Sensitive Areas and the November 13 order will not be applicable to this area. The order will only be applicable to forests, ponds and grasslands,” Chandy said.

Meanwhile, Opposition deputy leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the Chief Minister had misled the public over the issue and demanded his resignation. ‘’The Green Tribunal’s decision is a setback to Chandy who always maintained that the November 13 order would become invalid after the release of the draft notification. The Chief Minister had purposefully misled the public and cheated the high-range farmers,’’ he alleged.

He said it was the Ministry led by Congress leader Veerappa Moily which informed

the Green Tribunal that the November 13 order would stay. ‘’By repeatedly claiming that the order will not stay and only the draft notification is valid, the UDF had cheated the people of 123 villages. Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani should come out of the UDF which had cheated the farmers. If he has the political courage, he should quit as Minister,’’ Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said.