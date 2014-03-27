The UDF will approach the Election Commission (EC) seeking action against the CPM for using its feeder service organisations for campaigning and vote canvassing. UDF convenor P P Thankachan told a news conference here on Wednesday that the CPM exercise was widespread all over the state and hence, it was imperative that the EC intervened in the matter immediately. Distributing copies of the schedule of meetings set for local committee and branch committee secretaries of various service organisations under the CPM in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal LS segments, Thankachan said government employees are barred from active poll campaigning activities, including seeking of votes and funds mobilisation, under Section 69 of the Service Rules. The emergency circular for office-bearers has been issued by district secretary Kadakampally Surendran.