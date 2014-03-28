Looks like the ambitious project of the Central Government to build ‘Silos’, an air-tight container to store rice and wheat, in the state would not see the light of day.

It has been nearly two years since this project has been sitting idle citing that three-and-a-half acres of land in Ernakulam and Kozhikode to build Silos could not be identified.

After the state failed to identify the land, the Central Government announced two other schemes under which the project would be implemented. But it is learnt that so far not a single step has been taken forward in this direction. If implemented, the two big silos worth `20 lakh could have met the state’s requirements to store ample quantity of food grains.

At the outset, the project was entrusted with the state government. Though the Ernakulam district administration could identify land at Angamaly and near Kalamassery railway station, the KSEB which owns the land was not ready to hand it over. The project was then repealed from the state government with the promise from Union Minister K V Thomas that the Centre would implement it with the assistance of the Food Corporation of India under PPP model.

Even then it could not take off which later led the Central Government to declare that the project will be launched under the Private Entrepreneurs Guarantee (PEG) scheme of the FCI. Sadly, the project is still stuck. However, the state government and the FCI have come up with contradictory statements about the status of the project. V S Nagappan, FCI Assistant General Manager(CE), said it could not move ahead as the state government failed to identify the land.

“We have notified the state government about this matter. Once they come up with a suitable plot of land, we could move ahead,” Nagappan said.