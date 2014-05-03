An unidentified group of men attacked the car in which Saritha S Nair, a key accused in the solar scam, was travelling near Kothad under Varapuzha police station limits on Friday evening. According to the police, Saritha S Nair and her driver who were in the ‘Sumo’ car escaped without any injuries. The Varapuzha police said that incident occurred around 9 pm when a group of men attacked the vehicle of Saritha. Saritha was travelling to her home in Edappally area after meeting her advocate in Kochi. “As per the complaint given by Saritha, a group of men pelted stones at the vehicle. “The windshield of the car was completely damaged. The attackers fled from the scene on a bike,” sources said. Plaint Lodged Following the incident, Saritha and her driver reached the Varapuzha police station and lodged a complaint. The police officials visited the spot after registering a case. They also recorded the statement of the people leaving in the area.