Home States Kerala

High Court Judges' Power to Appoint Own Staff Reversed

In a landmark development, the right enjoyed by judges in the Kerala High Court to appoint staff on their own accord has been invalidated. 

Published: 07th May 2014 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2014 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

In a landmark development, the right enjoyed by judges in the Kerala High Court to appoint staff on their own accord has been invalidated. 

Earlier, a High Court judge had the discretionary power to appoint two peons and a part-time sweeper of his or her own choice.

The Supreme Court had, on February 12, passed an order in this regard, stating that the statutory rules dealing with the appointment of staff in the High Courts as well as in the subordinate courts should be re-examined.

The office of the Registrar General said that following the Supreme Court order, it had prepared a note and submitted it before the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice has sent it for the consideration of the Rule Committee which includes judges.

“It will take an appropriate decision soon. The Supreme Court’s judgment will only affect the appointment of staff of the judges. The other appointments in the High Court are made by the Special Recruitment Board,” sources said.

If any appointment was made after the Supreme Court verdict, it would be re-examined.

In case any appointment is made in contravention to the statutory rules, it would be void ab-initio irrespective of the class of the post or the person occupying it, the Supreme Court held.

The court observed that any appointment, even on temporary or ad hoc basis, without inviting applications, will be viewed as a violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

“The court does not say that powers should be curtailed. What we want to say is that the power can be exercised only within the constitutional and legal limits.

“The date of retirement of every employee is known in advance and therefore, the number of vacancies likely to occur in a particular cadre is always known to the employer.

“Therefore, the exercise to fill the vacancies must start in advance, to ensure that the selected person may join immediately after the incumbent leaves, and hence, there may be no occasion to appoint any person on an ad hoc basis,” it said.

The Supreme Court held that all the High Courts should re-examine the statutory rules dealing with the appointment of staff in the High Courts as well as in the subordinate courts, and in case any rule is not in conformity and consonance with the Constitution, the same might be modified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp