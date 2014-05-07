High Court Judges' Power to Appoint Own Staff Reversed

P Ramdas By

In a landmark development, the right enjoyed by judges in the Kerala High Court to appoint staff on their own accord has been invalidated.

Earlier, a High Court judge had the discretionary power to appoint two peons and a part-time sweeper of his or her own choice.

The Supreme Court had, on February 12, passed an order in this regard, stating that the statutory rules dealing with the appointment of staff in the High Courts as well as in the subordinate courts should be re-examined.

The office of the Registrar General said that following the Supreme Court order, it had prepared a note and submitted it before the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice has sent it for the consideration of the Rule Committee which includes judges.

“It will take an appropriate decision soon. The Supreme Court’s judgment will only affect the appointment of staff of the judges. The other appointments in the High Court are made by the Special Recruitment Board,” sources said.

If any appointment was made after the Supreme Court verdict, it would be re-examined.

In case any appointment is made in contravention to the statutory rules, it would be void ab-initio irrespective of the class of the post or the person occupying it, the Supreme Court held.

The court observed that any appointment, even on temporary or ad hoc basis, without inviting applications, will be viewed as a violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

“The court does not say that powers should be curtailed. What we want to say is that the power can be exercised only within the constitutional and legal limits.

“The date of retirement of every employee is known in advance and therefore, the number of vacancies likely to occur in a particular cadre is always known to the employer.

“Therefore, the exercise to fill the vacancies must start in advance, to ensure that the selected person may join immediately after the incumbent leaves, and hence, there may be no occasion to appoint any person on an ad hoc basis,” it said.

The Supreme Court held that all the High Courts should re-examine the statutory rules dealing with the appointment of staff in the High Courts as well as in the subordinate courts, and in case any rule is not in conformity and consonance with the Constitution, the same might be modified.