Keeping in mind its political and developmental ambitions, the state government has come out with an action plan for its exhaustive and elaborate ‘Mission 676’ for its remaining term, giving thrust on nine major initiatives termed as ‘Navaratna projects’. The Mission 676, to be implemented at five different levels, is aimed at completing the projects in a time-bound manner. The remaining four levels of implementation in Mission 676 are a) 30 developmental-welfare-service initiatives to be implemented by different ministers and their departments, b) other projects by ministers and departments concerned, c) five-point mission to be implemented by a team led by the Chief Secretary to ensure that government services reach the public in an improved manner and d) planning and implementation of annual projects by a team under the Planning Board vice-chairman.