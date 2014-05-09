In Kollam, fishermen stayed away from the sea due to rough weather. Those who ventured were asked to return by the Fisheries Department officials. There were incidents of damage to the boats due to heavy winds.

In Alappuzha district, low-lying areas, including Kuttanad, were inundated. Traffic through Alappuzha-Changanassery Road was disrupted partially due to water-logging. Control rooms have been opened in all taluk offices and District Collectorate.

In Ernakulam district heavy traffic blocks due to water logging made life miserable for commuters. The rain, which began on a slow note on Wednesday evening turned into heavy downpour after midnight. The barricading of roads in many areas as part of Metro rail-related works also made life difficult for commuters.

Idukki received a maximum of 4.35 cm rainfall with Thodupuzha taluk receiving the maximum of 6.42 cm and Idukki taluk receiving 2.7 cm. No untoward incident, except uprooting of a tree at Neriyamangalam near Adimali, was reported.

Widespread damage to crops and houses were reported in Thrissur district. As many as 18 houses were damaged on Thursday alone. Four people were injured in rain-related incidents.

In Kozhikode, one house collapsed while 18 were partially damaged as heavy rainfall continued to pound the district. In Mukkam, one person went missing while fishing in river. Control rooms have been opened in the Kozhikode Collectorate and Kozhikode, Thamarassery, Koyilandy and Vadakara taluks.

In Wayanad, vehicular traffic through most of the interior pockets was disrupted due to flooding. Paddy fields and many tribal colonies in low-lying areas remained under water.

The district is expected to record a rainfall of 5-7 cm till Friday afternoon, MET officials said. Incessant rain affected normal life in Kannur with over 8.7 cm of rain recorded in the district till Thursday afternoon. However, no major rain-related incidents were reported on Thursday. According to authorities, three houses were fully damaged and 142 partially during the last one week.

As many as three houses collapsed in heavy rain in Kasargod. Two people were injured after a boundary wall fell over them.