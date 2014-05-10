‘Capricious’ can be a small word to describe the behaviour of electricity consumers in the state.

Only four weeks ago, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had been shocked to find daily power usage crossing a never-before 70 million units (MU). Summer is still officially on, but with the rain gods sallying forth, the daily demand has crashed by 15 to 20 MU allowing the KSEB to trim hydropower generation.

Daily power demand on Thursday stood at just 50.89 MU, a marked departure from the extraordinarily high consumption in the beginning of April, according to the load despatch centre figures of the KSEB.

(Power consumption had, for the first time in the state’s history, crossed 70 MU on April 3). The copious summer showers have pulled down mercury levels prompting consumers to go soft on air-conditioners, fans and coolers. With electricity demand on the downswing, the KSEB has cut hydropower generation by almost half compared to April.

However, water storage levels are not that encouraging with dams only 25 per cent full. The water available in the dams is adequate to generate 1,036 MU.