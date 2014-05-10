The state government has constituted a two-member expert committee to study the impact of alcohol consumption at various levels, including individuals, health, family and society.

Dr K Vijayakumar, head of the department of community medicine at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will head the committee while Dr K Rama from the same department will be a member of the committee. The government has formed the committee on the basis of the recommendation of the Excise Subject committee of the State Legislative Assembly. The committee aims at studying the impact of alcohol consumption on society, physical and mental problems, diseases, financial loss and impact on the economy in a comprehensive manner.

The expert committee will also conduct a study on holding awareness programmes with the cooperation of NGOs by selecting one or two grama panchayats where no foreign liquor shops or bar hotels exist. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation will provide `20.36 lakh for the study in three instalments. Of this, 50 per cent has been allotted as the first instalment. The second instalment will be 30 percent of the amount and the rest will be allotted in the third instalment.