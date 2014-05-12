The untimely rains that hit the district in the past week had put the cassava farmers in dire straits with their intermittent crops including cassava being inundated with rain water.

The farmers have turned up with selling off these products at a meager price that would not even meet their farming costs.

The inundated yards caused as result of a week-long rains have forced the farmers to conduct an early harvest of tapioca this time.

The mass harvesting and the pre-mature tuber root vegetable led to a considerable drop in the price of cassava in the open markets.

The demand has also gone down as the heavy down pour has led to a drop in the starch content in the tapioca tubers.

Adding to the woes, the farmers also suffered from heavy crop loss in the past week due to the heavy storms. Cassava, which is available at a rate of `20 per kilogram in the open markets, earns a farmer only `10. Farmers from the low-lying area including Pala, Ettumanoor and Arppookkara are forced to sell off their products as soon as possible in order to prevent a total loss of the crop.

The cassava market has already been suffering from low prices for months which further dropped this week.

“There are not much buyers for the premature crop. It tastes bad when you boil it. Also, it is hard to make chips out of it as chopping a premature root takes much effort,” said Varghese Kalayil, a farmer from Pala.

The farmers asked the government to make an alternate market and decide a fair price to save the struggling market.

Immediate market intervention is the only solution being pointed out to save farmers from suffering a total loss.

Many have grown cassava in the paddy fields as intermittent crop. It is time for the next crop and the farmers are under pressure to destroy the remaining crops unless any urgent market intervention is made by the government.