THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has alleged that Shashi Tharoor who contested the election against the backdrop of several allegations against him managed to win from here as he had received the support of fundamentalist forces and religious organisations.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, BJP state president V Muralidharan said that though Tharoor could scrape through a tightly contested fight, the voting pattern of constituencies such as Kovalam had reflected the fact that he received the support of fundamentalist forces.

He said that Tharoor had secretly met the Pentecostal pastors and sought their support in the election. Muralidharan said that the BJP had already moved the Election Commission against Tharoor.Moreover, it would consider initiating legal proceedings against Tharoor for alleged breach of model code of conduct. He said that the BJP was disappointed over the fact that there was no MP from Kerala to support Narendra Modi in Parliament when the entire nation voted for a change. He said the party’s performance in the state was making them happy despite the defeat of O Rajagopal here. “Our vote share has increased from 6.4 to 10.8 per cent. We have got over 1 lakh votes in six constituencies,” he said.

‘CPM Failed in Defeating Cong’

The BJP leader said that the CPM failed in defeating the Congress in Kerala though there had been a strong anti-incumbency wave across the state. “If they tried genuinely, the CPM could have beaten the UDF in all the 20 constituencies. But they proved to be ineffective,” Muralidharan said.

He also said that the LDF had managed to win in only six seats and the LDF candidates won in Chalakkudy and Idukki due to other factors.

‘Wish to Include Rajagopal in Modi Cabinet’ Muralidharan said that Kerala has no right to claim a representation in the Modi cabinet as the voters here did not heed to Modi’s call for change while people voted for the BJP across the country. Asked whether any BJP leaders from Kerala would be given a Ministerial berth, he said he did not know whether anyone could become a Minister without being a member of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.