KOZHIKODE: For the first time in the state, a collective of men will be formed to tackle the fake cases registered in the name of rules to protect the women.

As many as 23 societies in the state, formed for the same purpose, will be united under one umbrella, called Aikya Samoohya Neethi Ekopana Samithi. The official announcement of the formation of the collective will be made on August 9.

The primary complaint of the samithi is that the courts are giving concern neither to the women nor to the men, but to the advocates. They alleged that in family courts, advocates of both the parties are working hand-in-hand and cheating their clients.

“Lawyers should be exempted from family courts. There should be rules stipulated for the women also. Men as well as their family members including women are being harassed in the name of fake complaints registered at the courts. Advocates are forcing them to file fake complaints to add force to their plea,” said Samithi state coordinator M A I Rawther.

Rawther is currently the president of Malappuram-based Janamithram Janakeeya Neethi Vedhi. The collective said that child rights are being violated in family courts.

“Those who are suffering most during the course of trial are the elderly and the children. They are neglected and their interests are given less prominence. Men and women should work hand-in-hand and the family courts need to act as a platform to conciliate and unite the clients,” Rawther said.

The samithi will seek the guidance of prominent social workers, including women.

Justice V R Krishna Iyer and Justice K T Thomas will be approached to be the guides for their common platform. Those men and their families who are wrongly caught in such cases will be offered free legal service if approached, informed the samithi.

The victims can be contacted at 9388273014 and 9387469083.

“There are no punishments for women against filing fake complaints against men. For instance, when a DNA test turns successful, the father has to pay penalty, whereas the mother, who is equally responsible for the illegitimate relationship and the birth of the child, will be left scot-free. This is not fair. She too deserves similar punishment,” said Rawther.

Instead of the Women’s Commission, the society needs a family commission and a family welfare cell, the members of the samithi opined.

They also stressed the need to have constitutional protection to prevent atrocities against men. When the cases drag into five or six years, the children in the families are constantly forced to undergo immense mental torture, putting up with the long-drawn court procedures, they said.

With their parents alive and yet carrying on legal battles against each other in the family courts, the children are literally orphaned, the samithi members alleged.