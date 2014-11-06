KOZHIKODE : With the Customs and Central Excise clamping down on legal import of gold by probing the source of income of passengers who bring in gold, things are back to square one.

This is evident with the seizure of 7.5 kg of the yellow metal at Kochi international airport on Wednesday.

Seizure of gold from passengers at the Calicut International Airport, Karipur, has been happening in fits and starts with around 1 to 3 kg of gold being impounded on several days in the last couple of months.

Since April, 2014, only 18 kg of gold has been brought in by passengers through the Calicut International Airport, Karipur, by paying taxes.

This is against the whopping 2,400 kg of yellow metal brought to the state in the 2013-14 financial year.

On December 18, 2013, Express reported that around 1,040 kg of gold in bullion form were brought by passengers through the Karipur International Airport within a span of 15 days from December 3 to 15 paying a duty at the rate of `2.70 lakh per kg. Gold was even brought in the name of a six-month-old baby.

As per rules, those returning to the country after a six-month-long stay abroad are eligible to bring in one kg of gold by hand after paying duty. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) enacting a series of measures since the last quarter of 2012-13 to curb gold imports for domestic use to reduce the gap of India’s increasing current account deficit, smuggling of gold through the airports of the state have increased.

However, following strict checking at the airports, smugglers began bringing gold through proper channel due to their reckoning that even after paying the required duty, bringing one kg of gold will yield them profits ranging from `70,000 to `1.5 lakh.

Customs and Central Excise Commissioner K N Raghavan told ‘Express’ that the increase of gold contraband through Kochi airport would be due to ‘operational inconveniences’ in other routes. “Due to strict monitoring, there was a decrease in smuggling in Kochi recently. Over the last six months, no macro level changes occurred as far as the import of gold is concerned. Hence, the seizure on Wednesday could be an indication of channelising the smuggled gold through Kerala airports due to the closure of the usual routes,” he said.

Sources also hinted that seizures are regularly reported in Karipur as the Customs sleuths have become more proficient in detecting gold concealed in batteries of emergency lamps, coils of iron boxes and inside mobile phones and toys, utilising X-ray scanners.