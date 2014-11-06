THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The State Government will act tough against traders who fleece Sabarimala pilgrims, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has said. The minister made the announcement at a meeting of Devaswom officials of South Indian states in the capital on Wednesday. The officials told the minister that the traders in the state were charging exorbitant rates for food and drinking water. The meeting had representation from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The meeting decided to open inter-linked control rooms in these states and Ernakulam, Kottayam and Chengannur. The control rooms in the state will have representatives from the four states.