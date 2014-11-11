ALUVA: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Monday conducted a mock drill to evaluate its preparedness to quarantine passengers infected with the Ebola virus, and to handle any such situation. The drill was conducted in association with the Operations, Safety and ARFF departments of the CIAL. The airline and ground handling sections of the airport, the CISF, the Airport Authority of India, the AIMS, the Customs Department and the Immigration Department also participated in the mock drill. It was conducted in accordance with the standard procedures prescribed by the WHO. “It was conducted to test the preparedness of the airport in responding to any possible threat to passengers from co-passengers with symptoms of Ebola infection,” said Airport director A C K Nair.