PALAKKAD: In protest against the government’s ‘callous attitude’ towards the recurring infant deaths in Attappadi region, M B Rajesh MP began an indefinite fast in front of the ITDP office at Agali on Monday.

The fast, seeking government’s immediate attention into the issue, was inaugurated by CPM state secretariat member A K Balan.

“Ministers V S Sivakumar, M K Muneer and P K Jayalakshmi had assured to consider the issue seriously. But, infants continue to die in Attappadi and one kid died at Sholayur even on Monday reportedly because of malnutrition,” CPM district secretariat member P K Shashi said.

“The need for the hour is an adequate co-ordination between various departments and the constitution of a task force for Attappadi headed by a senior officer as promised by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to A K Balan in the Assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the fast being observed by CPI state council member and district panchayat member Easwari Resan at the SBI Junction in Agali entered the second day on Monday.

The CPI district secretary K P Suresh Raj, district panchayat chairman K E Haneefa and former deputy speaker Jose Baby said that they will also continue with their satyagraha.