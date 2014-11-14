PALAKKAD: A day after the CPI called off their indefinite hunger strike against the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards the Adivasi issues in Attappadi, the CPM also withdrew its indefinite strike on Thursday.

M B Rajesh MP who was on an indefinite strike for the last five days broke his fast at 11 am on Thursday.

However, CPM district secretary C K Rajendran told ‘Express’ that it is only a temporary move and if the government does not take measures as assured the CPM would resort to strikes.

“The decisions taken in the cabinet meeting were acceptable and agreeable especially the formation of an evaluation committee comprising MP, MLA, district panchayat president and other local representatives to evaluate the performance of officials and departments. The appointment of Ottappalam Sub-Collector to coordinate activities and our suggestion to appoint an IAS-level nodal officer was also accepted. Measures will also be taken to reopen the community kitchens and also to set up more,” said Rajendran.