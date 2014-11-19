KOCHI: The Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) has opened a healthcare centre at Pampa, the base camp of the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala, to provide emergency health services to the pilgrims. After inaugurating the the Amrita Healthcare Centre, Devaswom Minister V S Shivakumar lauded AIMS’ services at Pampa. He also offered support from the part of the government for the initiative.

In his address, Swami Thuri Amritanandapuri of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math said that the AIMS had been providing medical service to Sabarimala pilgrims for the past 17 years, at the behest of Mata Amritanandamayi.

“Amma has been keen to provide advanced healthcare facilities to pilgrims during the three-month-long pilgrimage season,” he said. AIMS additional general manager Dr Jaggu, liaison officer Mohanachandran Nair, PRO Sasi Kalariyel, R Jayakumar, Shivadas and Jayaprakash were also present at the function. The hospital at Pampa is equipped with all facilities to provide emergency services. Around 45 specialist doctors, paramedics and volunteers will be on duty round-the-clock. The services - consultation, pathological investigation and medicines - are free of cost.