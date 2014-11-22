KOCHI: Inspired by the call of Mahatma Gandhi to be the change you want to see in the world, 80 people led by Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor, stayed back for another hour after the match between Kerala Blasters and Atlético de Kolkata on Friday, to clean up the stadium. They started the cleanliness drive on the first day of the Kerala Blasters match in Kochi earlier this month.

“We started the Let’s Football Let’s Cleanup initiative with 11 students from Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir. Normally we stay back for an hour in the stadium after the match. We cleaned up the stadium for the past four matches. On Friday, around 80 people had joined us to clean the stadium. The Kerala Blasters officials also teamed up with us after the match,” said Siddharth, a Plus-Two student of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir. The students have also started a Facebook page, ‘Let’s Football Let’s Cleanup’, to popularise this initiative.