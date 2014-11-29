THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V Sivankutty MLA has flayed Hindu Aikya Vedi state general secretary Kummanam Rajasekharan’s comments on the Sree Padmanabhaswami Temple here the other day.

Rajasekharan, at a public function, had said that the temple administration should be vested with Hindus and that it would not be given over to anyone. Sivankutty, in a statement, asked whether Rajasekharan had any legal right to make such comments. “The temple is not owned by the Hindu Akiya Vedi. Rajasekharan should be sued on charges of inciting communal passion,” Sivankutty said.