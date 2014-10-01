KASARGOD: The drizzle is not a deterrent, nor is the steep slippery dirt road for abandoning his daily routine. Clad in a saffron dhoti, but bare-chested and barefooted, Nettoni treks 1 km to Bellur to sell his palm leaf caps. They are instantly sold out. By noon he is back at his workstation, a wraparound deck in the backside of his half-thatched, half-tile-roofed house at Nattakkalu.

Apart from the little beads of sweat formed on his forehead, there is nothing to give away his morning adventure. Are you really 100?

Nettoni, the much-revered Theyyam artist of Bellur, does not suppress his guffaw.

“My eldest son has gone bald and has no teeth. He looks much older than me,” he says, and immediately shows his palm. “I am 105,” he laughs again, exposing the depression on his temples. Guessing this correspondent’s thought, the oracle volunteers: “These I acquired by wearing the heavy headgear for years and this calloused hand from the silver sword.”

Nettoni, or Ajja as he is fondly called by the people of Bellur and Badiadka, first started performing Theyyam when he was 18. “My family has been performing Dumavathy Theyyam in six shrines here for ages,” says Nettoni, who speaks Tulu and belongs to the Nalikedaya caste. He last performed in 2000 when a priest in nearby Kundar temple urged him to “wear the face paint and headgear for one last time for his grandchildren”. Now his son, Chaniya, performs the Dumavathy Theyyam and he and his two grandsons, Ravi and Ramesh, accompany him as drummers and supporting artistes.

Their season starts in January from Nejikar, followed by Kalkaseri, Holaseri, Munkunjam, Pambuda and ends at Bellur in May. “In the three-day festival at Munkunjam, the last day was always reserved for me,” says Nettoni.

During Karkadakam, the family performs Kanyappu Theyyam by visiting houses in the night, says Akilesh of Media Classicals, Bellur, a group of youths promoting Theyyam in the area. (continued from p1)

Nettoni says he still misses performing the colourful pageantry. “But I do not allow the villagers to miss me,” he says.

He is always there to rouge the lips, blacken the eyes, do the intricate art on the face, and make the headdress with palm spines. “No one can do it like me,” Nettoni says.

For the villagers, their Ajja is never out of vogue. During the off-season, Nettoni is even more in demand as a traditional medical practitioner.

“He is an expert in treating children from the age of 16 days to 7 years,” says Manoharan, a car mechanic. Nettoni can identify the problem by just touching the child, says Akilesh, adding that he has herbal medicines for colic pain in infants, weak limbs and respiratory diseases.