THENHIPALAM : For Vice-Chancellor M Abdul Salam, setting up posh infrastructure facilities is the shortcut to bring Calicut University on a par with the world’s leading universities. However, both the faculty and administrative staff allege that the proposals for new constructions in the cash-strapped university will lead to corruption and are meant to extract commissions.

As the war of words continue, Salam reaffirmed his development agenda. “My vision is to raise take Calicut University’s standards to international levels through complete digitisation and modernisation. The university should attract foreign students. For this, we have to chalk out a comprehensive plan taking into consideration the deficits in the quality of teaching, laboratory and hostel facilities and the funds crunch. Hence, spending a substantial amount of money to construct buildings with state-of-the-art facilities is an investment for the future,” he said.

On the contrary, faculty and staff unions allege that the Vice-Chancellor is running Calicut University with a “realtor’s mind”. “When there is sufficient space in the administrative block, labs and the library, new constructions are a means to extract cuts from builders and businessmen who are regular visitors at the Vice-Chancellor’s house. This happens at a time when Calicut University is hard-pressed even to pay the staff salary,” said a member of the teachers’ union, preferring anonymity. Salam was targeted over his move to build the `40-crore Central Academic, Science, Library and Administrative Block (CASLAB), when there is already a spacious administrative block on the campus.